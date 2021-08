Since the launch of the land market, July 1, a total of 9,072 land transactions have been conducted.

The Agriculture and Food Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of August 25, a total of 5,353 applications had been received from notary officers for connection to the State Land Cadastre system.

Of them a total of 4,712 applications had been agreed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Service states that involvement of notary officers to the service’s system to formalize land transactions is being provided as normal.

