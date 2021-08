Shale oil reserves, the amount of which, according to the forecast, may amount to 1.268 billion tons, were discovered on the territory of the Daqing oil and gas field (Heilongjiang province in the northeast of China). This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The exploration was carried out by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), which owns the object. The organization said that the discovery of such a volume of reserves is a major breakthrough for China in the exploration and development of shale oil.

The Daqing oil and gas field was discovered in 1959. It is the largest in terms of oil reserves in the country – about 5.7 billion tons.

In early July, the Xinhua news agency reported that the Daqing oil and gas field has significantly increased the amount of oil and gas production. So, in the first half of 2021, 14.92 million tons of crude oil and 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced. The growth amounted to 45.8 thousand tons and 175 million cubic meters, respectively.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources