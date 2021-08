China's public security organs continued the crackdown against activities disrupting the market economy or harming market entities' rights and interests, with over 4,000 offenses uncovered in the first half of the year, authorities said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The police dealt with over 2,900 cases of contract fraud, 1,100 cases involving seizure of property by taking advantage of one's position, as well as 380 cases of embezzlement of funds.

More than 1,200 gang-related organizations were rooted out from industries including construction and mining.

