The China Coast Guard has busted a massive maritime cigarette smuggling ring, seizing contrabands worth nearly 1 billion yuan ($154 million), The Xinhua News Agency reported.

China busts massive cigarette smuggling ring. Photo by Xinhua.

During a law enforcement operation in late April, 19 suspects, as well as three vessels used in smuggling operations, were seized, according to the China Coast Guard.

This case marks the largest volume of contraband seized by Chinese maritime police in a single case in recent years, it added.

Investigations are currently underway.

