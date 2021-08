Possible Military Threat From Taliban Will Be Assessed After Evacuation Of Ukrainians From Kabul – Defense Min

A possible military threat against Ukraine from the Taliban will be assessed after the operation to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Kabul (Afghanistan).

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"There is currently an operation [to evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Kabul], in which the Ministry of Defense is also participating together with other agencies. The threat will be assessed after that," she said.

According to Maliar, there is currently no Ukrainian military service member in Afghanistan.

"There are no Armed Forces servicemen there," Maliar said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Taliban radical Islamist movement captured the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, on August 15, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Ukraine managed to evacuate eight of its citizens and 71 foreigners on that day.

More than 150 Ukrainian citizens are awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan.

An airplane that could evacuate them is waiting at the Kabul airport, but a ban on civilian flights has been imposed in Afghanistan.

