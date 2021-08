The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council has ordered inspections of OJSC NASH 365 (the Nash television channel) and LLC Nasha Praga (the Maxi-TV television channel) due to discriminatory statements related to language.

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the NASH and Maxi-TV television channels broadcast public statements by Olena Bondarenko (a member of the V, VI, and VII parliaments) containing irrational claims that there were signs of discrimination against the Russian language in Ukraine.

Bondarenko claimed that aggressive actions, "linguistic violence," "linguistic discrimination," and the deprivation of the rights of one group of Ukrainian citizens are being attributed to another group of Ukrainian citizens, who are called "Ukrainian-speaking rapists." That is, according to her, criminal, illegal, antisocial acts are being attributed to a group of people based on their knowledge and use of the Ukrainian language.

Therefore, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council has ordered unscheduled on-site inspections of both television channels to verify their compliance with the requirements of the Law on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council plans to ask a court to revoke the licenses of the NASH television channel and fine the Maxi-TV television channel UAH 119,500 for the incitement of hatred in Symonenko's statements.

