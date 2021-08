Supreme Court Bans Sberbank Of Russia From Using Sberbank Trademark In Ukraine

The Supreme Court has banned Sberbank of Russia from using the Sberbank trademark in Ukraine.

The State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 19, 2021, the Supreme Court made the final decision in a high-profile case that Oschadbank initiated in 2016, thus ending the bank’s long-running dispute with Sberbank of Russia and Sberbank JSC over the rights to the Sberbank trademark in Ukraine.

According to the statement, the case had been under consideration by courts of first and appeal instances for more than five years.

"The court’s decision will not affect the rights and obligations of the opposing Ukrainian bank’s clients. At the same time, this important decision by the Supreme Court allows Oschadbank to protect the rights and interests of its clients more reliably," the bank's press service said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state owns 100% of the shares in Oschadbank.

