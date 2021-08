President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unhappy about the format and essence of the agreement between the United States and Germany on the Russian project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which circumvents Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the Washington Post publication and four other media outlets, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Certainly, I am not happy about this arrangement, if I can call it that, and the format in which it was achieved,” he said.

The Washington Post has published only an article with selected quotes from Zelenskyy, and the full version of the interview has not yet been published.

“Asked if he viewed the pact between the United States and Germany as a betrayal, Zelenskyy shrugged and smiled,” the Washington Post wrote.

According to the Washington Post, Zelenskyy said that he did not “really have much faith” that all of the commitments in the agreement would be met.

Zelenskyy said he would once again appeal to Biden to intervene during their meeting at the White House on August 31, the Washington Post wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, under the agreement with the United States, Germany undertook to use all available levers to ensure that the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which is valid until 2024, is extended for up to 10 years.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that he would have liked to see a stronger wording of the U.S.-German joint statement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has said that it considers the joint statement by the United States and Germany on Russia’s project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a framework statement and that it expects further legal steps to effectively implement the agreements that were reached.

Zelenskyy himself had not commented on the U.S.-German joint statement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until now.

