President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers Russian President Vladimir Putin irrational and overly emotional about Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the Washington Post publication and four other media outlets, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Washington Post has published only an article with selected quotes from Zelenskyy, and the full version of the interview has not yet been published.

According to the Washington Post, Zelenskyy described Putin as "irrational" and “emotional, sometimes even highly emotional.”

“He is too emotional when it comes to Ukraine,” Zelenskyy is quoted as saying.

Also in an interview, Zelenskyy responded to U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment that Ukraine still has "to clean up corruption" before it can be considered for NATO membership.

“It is very popular to accuse Ukraine of corruption, and it is not that I hold these views only since I became president, but I have always felt offended by this,” Zelenskyy said. “Because you know what? No country is free of corruption.”

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy is dissatisfied with the format and essence of the agreement between the United States and Germany on the Russian project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which bypassed Ukraine.

