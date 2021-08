Kuleba Announces Representation Level Of All 45 Founding States Of Crimean Platform At Its Constituent Summit

45 countries will become the founders of the Crimean Platform at its constituent summit in Kyiv on August 23.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 23, 44 states and international organizations will become the founders of the Crimean Platform. Together with Ukraine - 45 participants," he said.

The Minister also announced for the first time the level of representation of each country at the platform's constituent summit.

"These are 14 heads of state, government and the European Union," he said.

In particular, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, Slovenia, Finland, as well as the European Council will be represented at the presidential level, and Romania, Georgia, Croatia and Sweden will be represented at the level of prime ministers.

The heads of parliaments will represent two countries - Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Foreign ministers from another 14 states will be present: Turkey, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Denmark, Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The United Kingdom will send the Minister of Defense to the summit, like Portugal, the United States - the Minister of Transport, Norway - the Secretary of State of the Foreign Ministry.

Seven countries will be represented by ambassadors: Canada, Australia, Japan, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, New Zealand.

The level of representation of international organizations will be as follows: Deputy Secretary General will come from NATO, Vice President from the European Commission, and Secretaries General from the Council of Europe and GUAM.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Ministry previously said that Russia demands from other countries not to take part in the Crimean Platform by means of pressure, threats and blackmail.

