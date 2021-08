The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has permitted entry to Ukraine for foreigners having one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The respective resolution was adopted at the Wednesday meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from July 2, the Cabinet of Ministers imposed antigen express-tests at border checkpoints for those coming from Delta strain countries.

On August 18, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,560 over August 17 to 2,270,226, and the number of deaths increased by 32 over August 17 to 53,368; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 7.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 20%.

According to the report, as of the morning of August 19, a total of 2,270,226 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 53,368 fatal cases; 2,199,118 had recovered.

On August 18, a total of 1,560 new disease cases were recorded, 32 people died, and 898 people recovered.

Therefore, as of August 18, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (1,560 vs 898).

At the same time, on August 18, a total of 665 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 1.8% over August 17.

