Ukraine And European Commission Agree On Mutual Recognition Of Digital Covid Certificates

Ukraine and the European Commission have agreed on the mutual recognition of digital Covid certificates.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the European Commission decided on the mutual recognition of digital Covid certificates issued by Ukraine and the EU," he wrote.

Shmyhal added that this document can be obtained in the Diia application for those Ukrainians who have completed the full course of vaccination.

It is noted that the Ukrainian digital Covid certificate allows free travel to the European Union and is now recognized for presentation within the EU countries.

"The decision of the European Commission testifies to the high confidence in Ukraine, and also makes travel of Ukrainians to Europe accessible," Shmyhal summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 17, beta testing of COVID certificates was launched in the Diia mobile application for Android users.

On July 1, beta testing of COVID certificates in the Diia for iOS users was launched.

The full launch of their functionality will take place after a technical check by the EU.

