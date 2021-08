PGO Transfers Case Against Asset Recovery Agency Leadership To NACB – Asset Recovery Agency Deputy Head Pavlen

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has referred the case against the leadership of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency) from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

The Asset Recovery Agency’s suspended deputy head Volodymyr Pavlenko announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The case has been transferred from the SBI to the NACB," he said.

According to him, the case was transferred last week (August 9-13).

Pavlenko did not disclose why the case was transferred to the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO served Pavlenko and the Asset Recovery Agency’s acting head Vitalii Syhydyn with notification of suspicion of embezzling USD 400,000 from the so-called "thieves' pooled cash fund" on July 27.

They are under house arrest.

