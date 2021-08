Court Orders Arrest Of Suspect In Beating Of Photojournalist Kuzhelnyi Until October 16

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has authorized the detention of one of the people suspected of beating up the Bukva publication’s press photographer Oleksandr Kuzhelnyi for two months.

Nadiia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"A pre-trial restriction in the form of detention until 10/16/2021 has been imposed on one of the suspects in the proceedings involving the beating of a journalist (Article 345-1, Section 2) after consideration of the prosecutor's petition," she said.

The petition concerning another suspect (a minor) is currently being considered.

The prosecutor's office is asking the court to place him under round-the-clock house arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have served two people with notifications of suspicion of beating a photojournalist on Bankova Street in Kyiv on August 14.

