The Verkhovna Rada will hold an extraordinary session on August 24 at 2:20 p.m.

The corresponding order was published on Facebook by Olha Tunii, the Press Secretary of Dmytro Razumkov, the Chairman of the Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Razumkov, in connection with the demand of the President of Ukraine, signed an order to convene an extraordinary session of parliament on August 24 at 2:20 p.m.," she wrote in the statement.

The parliamentarians will consider bill No. 5712 on the large State Emblem.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada will hold a solemn meeting on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence on August 24 at 1 p.m.

The Rada will hold an extraordinary session on August 23 at 4 p.m.

