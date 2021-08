Lithuania has sent 46,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A batch of 27,500 doses of the Vaxzevria vaccine was delivered by plane to Armenia on Tuesday and 46,000 doses of this vaccine were sent to Ukraine on Wednesday," the statement said.

Lithuania sent the first batch of 54,000 doses of this vaccine to Ukraine in early August.

In total, Lithuania plans to supply Ukraine with 131,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine decided on August 4 to provide Lithuania with humanitarian aid in the form of 100 kilometers of barbed wire worth UAH 33.3 million to strengthen its border with Belarus because of the increase in the flow of illegal migrants.

