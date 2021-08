The first drone buses go in test mode in Shanghai

A self-driving bus is seen running on a road of Changyang Campus in Yangpu district, east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Ren Pengfei.

Trial operations of Shanghai's first autonomous bus line have begun in the Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The 8.5-km loop line with a total of eight platforms opened to the public. It takes a bus 30 minutes to 40 minutes to complete the route.

The autonomous vehicles on the route were developed by CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., and can automatically respond to traffic lights, pull over, and open and close their doors.

Testing for the bus line began in October 2020, and it obtained Shanghai's first intelligent network bus demonstration application license in July 2021.

