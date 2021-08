Yaroslav Zhelezniak, chairman of the Holos party parliamentary faction, says that the parliament at an extraordinary session on August 23 might consider the personnel matter.

He has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They say that at the extraordinary (meeting), in addition to the Crimean Platform and the coat of arms, might consider a personnel issue," he said.

In addition to draft resolution 5775 on appeal to international partners to strengthen international cooperation within the framework of the Crimean Platform to counter Russia's aggression, the Rada will consider a bill on a large State Emblem (Coat of Arms).

Earlier, Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said that "systemic pressure" on the Kyiv authorities with the help of numerous searches, paralyzing the work of communal enterprises and structural divisions, has been going on for several months.

"And this is done with only one purpose - to discredit my reputation. And to create a basis so that, contrary to the Constitution, to appoint the head of the Kyiv City State Administration a stranger, and not the one who was elected by Kyivans," said the city mayor.

A number of media outlets claim that the Klitschko's position in the Kyiv City State Administration should be taken by the Minister of Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 16, the prosecutor's office began to conduct searches in the transport infrastructure department of the Kyiv City State Administration, at the customer's and contractor's premises due to the possible infliction of losses in the amount of UAH 4.5 million during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge.

On July 16, law enforcement officers searched the KyivVodFond utility company because of possible embezzlement of over UAH 7 million provided for the purchase of goods and the execution of work on capital repairs of pump rooms and public toilets.

