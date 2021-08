The Ukrainian Football Association has appointed Oleksandr Petrakov as the acting head coach of Ukraine’s national football team.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the UFA.

Petrakov was appointed last night.

His candidacy was supported by the executive commission of the UFA.

Petrakov is 64.

Before he had trained youth teams of Ukraine’s national football team.

In 2019, being a coach Petrakov won world football cup with the national football team under 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the executive commission has suspended a meeting over the situation with Serhii Rebrov.

Rebrov was called the main candidate to the post of the head coach of the national football team, however, an FC from the United Arab Emirates refused to let him return to Ukraine.

Earlier, Andrii Shevchenko had left the post of the head coach of the national football team.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources