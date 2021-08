The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the strategy for economic development of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for the period until 2030.

The respective resumption was approved at the meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The draft order provides for the implementation of a number of tasks and activities in key areas identified in the concept:

- improvement of institutional and financial instruments and regulatory policy;

- development of the real sector of the economy, industrialization and innovation;

- development of critical infrastructure and logistics;

- formation of the regional labor market;

- establishing communications.

So, as for the first category, it is envisaged to create three types of models of priority development territories, introduce new investment protection instruments, create a system of insurance against military and political risks, consolidate the invariability of taxation conditions for the economic activity of investors, and eliminate excessive regulation of economic activity.

The second category includes measures to support the production of products with high added value and the formation of technological chains of processing industries, stimulation of the development of new high-tech industries, assistance in attracting investments due to a decrease in the share of state and municipal property.

As for the category of the development of critical infrastructure and logistics, it is planned to create transport and logistics clusters and basic logistics centers and modernize the railway.

It is noted that an equally important category in the context of the hybrid war of Russia against Ukraine is the establishment of communications.

In this field, it is planned to carry out activities to popularize the attractive investment image of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, to attract the potential of economic diplomacy to promote goods and services of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to international markets, as well as to expand mechanisms for attracting socially responsible business.

