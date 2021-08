Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council Artur Tovmasian has decided to resign.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I made a responsible and balanced decision - I wrote a statement on the resignation as the Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council. I signed an order to convene an extraordinary session on August 19. I am grateful to my colleagues-council members for their work, I ask everyone to support my position," Tovmasian wrote, attaching a photo of the order on resignation.

He added that he is not hiding behind any positions and political affiliation.

"I will defend my name in court. I am convinced that justice will prevail," Tovmasian wrote.

The Chairman of the Regional Council also attached to the post a photo of the order on convening an extraordinary session of the Council on August 19, at which the question of Tovmasian's dismissal will be submitted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose for Tovmasian, who is suspected of receiving a bribe of UAH 1 million, a measure of restraint in the form of a bail of almost UAH 3 million.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources