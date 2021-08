Cabinet Suggests Rada Allow Elections In ‘De-Occupied Territories’ Only In Case Of Non-Interference In Elector

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the parliament allow elections in “de-occupied territories” only in case of non-interference in the electoral process, including non-interference from the Russian Federation.

This is stated in bill No. 5844 dated August 9, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, elections in “de-occupied territories” should also be held only if it is possible to ensure the following:

- observance of the principles of political pluralism and a multiparty system, equality of rights and opportunities to participate in the electoral process;

- protection of the electoral rights of internally displaced persons;

- free election campaigns, equal access to the media and restoration of Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting, and free circulation of Ukrainian print media in the “de-occupied territories”;

- safe working conditions and unimpeded participation in the electoral process for official observers, particularly observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, other international organizations, and foreign countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has proposed that the parliament adopt a bill on introduction of a transitional justice system in the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as in the Crimea.

