Police Establishing Circumstances Of Incident On Heavenly Hundred Heroes Alley In Kyiv

The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident on the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv.

The press service of the Kyiv police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police do not report on any detentions.

According to the police, the citizens who were on the alley tried to dismantle the installation of the Soviet era installed there.

There was a scuffle between them and the law enforcement officers.

Information on the presence of victims on both sides is being clarified.

Law enforcement officers are also checking the availability of permits for the installation of the structure.

Upon completion of the verification of the event, legal qualifications will be given.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, activists fought with the police during the dismantling of Soviet installations on the Alley of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv.

