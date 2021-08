Fitch Upgrades Outlooks For Oschadbank Ratings From Stable To Positive

Fitch Ratings has raised outlooks for ratings of Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank from Stable to Positive.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 16, 2021, the Fitch Ratings international rating agency raised the outlooks for Oschadbank’s ratings from Stable to Positive and affirmed long-term default ratings.

Oschadbank's ratings reflect Fitch's vision of the potential support the bank could receive from the sovereign if needed, given the bank's systemic importance.

The confirmation of the national rating at "AA (Ukr) with a Stable outlook reflects Oschadbank's unchanged creditworthiness in comparison with its competitors in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of PJSC Oschadbank are in state ownership.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources