Former headquarters head / first deputy head of the anti-terrorist operation Major General Viktor Nazarov, who had earlier been accused of neglect of duty that entailed Il-76 plane crash over an air field in Luhansk in June 2014, has been appointed as an adviser of Armed Forces of Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from General Staff’s press service.

"This information is authentic," the Authority said.

He is appointed as an adviser for political matters.

The General Staff has not provided any further information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Supreme Court declared Nazarov innocent and cancelled his imprisonment for seven years.

In 2020, the Court of Appeal of Dnipropetrovsk region upheld the decision of the Pavlohrad Court of Dnipropetrovsk region to sentence Nazarov to seven years in prison for neglect of duty that entailed the Il-76 crash in 2014.

In 2017, the Pavlohrad Court of Dnipropetrovsk region sentenced Nazarov to seven years in prison within the case.

According to the prosecutors, Nazarov being on the post of anti-terrorist operation deputy head did not take into account the information from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) about a threat of a shelling and thus gave his permission to hold a special operation to deliver a squadron to the Luhansk airport on June 14, 2014.

As a result, the Il-76 cargo plane was downed by militants. The tragedy took lives of 49 people.

