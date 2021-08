The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the round-the-clock house arrest of former judge Mykola Chaus until October 15 and banned him from visiting the Dniprovskyi District Court, where he previously worked.

The press service of the court announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

On Monday, August 16, the court granted the NACB detective's petition, agreed with the SACPO prosecutor, and extended the term of the measure of restraint for the former judge of the Dniprovskyi district court of Kyiv in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

The period of validity of procedural obligations was also extended: not to leave the place of permanent residence without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or court; arrive at the first request to the NACB detective and the SACPO prosecutor; not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court; inform the detective, prosecutor and court about the change of their place of residence and work; not to visit the previous place of work; to deposit with the relevant state authorities the passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad and other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, as well as wear an electronic means of control.

The resolution is valid until October 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chaus believes that he was kidnapped for the purpose of murder, but he escaped and walked 50 km.

The High Anti-Corruption Court refused to arrest Chaus and placed him under round-the-clock house arrest.

The ex-judge is suspected of bribery.

According to Chaus's lawyer, his client is also a victim in the kidnapping case.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources