The Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator (VF Ukraine PrJSC, former MTS-Ukraine, Kyiv) supports the initiative of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Digital Transformation on the mandatory registration of mobile users with a passport.

Olha Deineha, GR Director of Vodafone Ukraine, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We generally support this initiative. Registration is costly, but the right process. The main thing, in order to protect the rights of subscribers, is to ensure a long transition period for voluntary registration. This will allow the maximum number of consumers to register in a free and calm regime," she said.

Deineha noted that mandatory registration with a long transition period can significantly reduce the risk of fraudulent actions with regard to a mobile number, because the identification of the owner of a SIM card in case of replacement occurs only with a passport.

Also, registration using any reliable identifier will allow the development of, for example, mobile commerce, electronic self-government, and the like.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Digital Transformation will initiate mandatory registration of mobile users with a passport.

In June, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that it plans to launch a system for monitoring the quality of mobile communications.

The Cabinet of Ministers postponed the tender for the introduction of 5G mobile communications in Ukraine to February 2022.

