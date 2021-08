The Ministry of Health is advocating vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus in the open air and public squares during the holidays.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There has been an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Ukraine for several weeks in a row. Vaccination is the only effective way to protect oneself from a severe case of this disease or possible death. We must ensure continuous access to vaccines, even on weekends or holidays," said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

According to Liashko, the Delta strain of the coronavirus, hundreds of cases of which have already been registered in Ukraine, is more infectious and the likelihood of developing a severe case of the disease if infected with this strain is much higher if a person is not vaccinated.

Besides, according to him, access to vaccines should be continuous and convenient, mobile teams should work where it is convenient for people during holidays, as they currently do at airports.

According to the statement, the vaccination infrastructure currently consists of more than 3,000 vaccination points, almost 400 mass vaccination centers, and 1,000 mobile teams.

It is necessary to determine within a week the most appropriate options for their operations during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, the statement said.

In total, 7,460,766 vaccine doses have been administered to 4,722,695 people since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, with 4,722,693 receiving the first dose and 2,738,073 completing their vaccination by receiving two doses (two people received the first dose abroad).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus will be suspended in Kyiv from August 23 to 24 because of Independence Day celebrations.

The national plan for vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus was achieved by 54.2% in July.

Ukraine aims to reach 6 million coronavirus vaccinations in August, 8.231 million in September, and 8.5 million in October-December.

In total, it plans to administer 47.878 million vaccinations against the coronavirus in 2021.

Ukraine began vaccination against the coronavirus on February 24, using the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine. It also began administering the CoronaVac vaccine on April 13, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on April 18, and the Moderna vaccine in the second half of July.

