The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the decision of the first instance, which refused to arrest the former judge of the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv, Mykola Chaus, and sent him under round-the-clock house arrest.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this in court.

The court decided to dismiss the appeals of both the prosecutor's office and the defense.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chaus believes that he was kidnapped for the purpose of murder, but he escaped and walked 50 km.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has appealed the house arrest of ex-judge Chaus.

The High Anti-Corruption Court refused to arrest Chaus and placed him under 24-hour house arrest.

The ex-judge is suspected of bribery.

According to Chaus's lawyer, his client is also a victim in the kidnapping case.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources