Before His Death, Kryvyi Rih Mayor Pavlov Deletes Correspondence In Mobile Messengers - Source

Before his death, Kryvyi Rih city mayor Kostiantyn Pavlov deleted the correspondence in phone messengers.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a law enforcement source.

"The chats are 'clean'. He cleaned them up," the source said.

At that, the video published in the media shows that Pavlov walks around the house with a weapon and writes something on the phone (possibly texting with someone).

At the moment, the investigation is studying Pavlov's phone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police do not rule out that Pavlov’s death could have been a forcible suicide, although in fact three main versions are being considered.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources