Poroshenko Declares Purchase Of Accommodation Services For UAH 5.4 Million And Transport Services For UAH 384,

Former President and current Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Petro Poroshenko declared the purchase of accommodation services for UAH 5.4 million on July 21 and the purchase of transport services for UAH 384,000 on July 22.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement about significant changes for the current year in the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government.

What kind of accommodation and transport services Poroshenko paid for is not indicated in the declaration.

It is indicated that both services were paid for in Ukraine.

The corresponding document on changes in the declaration was submitted on August 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko declared UAH 222 million in revenue for 2020, a collection of 65 paintings by masters of the 19th-20th centuries, a Schimmel piano and two mink coats.

