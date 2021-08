Servant of the People party parliamentary faction deputy chairperson Yevheniya Kravchuk is expecting an extraordinary city mayoral election in Kryvyi Rih to take place in spring 2022.

She said this on the air of Ukraine 24 TV Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that in compliance with the Election Code, there are two dates for holding the election: late October and late March.

She added that due to certain procedural issues, holding the election in late October is impossible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Dnipropetrovsk Region Police does not rule out that Kryvyi Rih city mayor Kostiantyn Pavlov’s death was a forcible suicide.

He also said that Pavlov had received one gunshot wound.

At the moment, investigators are trying to figure out the circumstances of the mayor’s death and are working with his spouse.

The police have started investigating Pavlov’s death as a murder.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs is considering three versions of the death of Kryvyi Rih city mayor Kostiantyn Pavlov: murder, suicide and weapon mishandle.

He said that primary investigative actions are required to understand what the reason for the incident was.

Besides, the police have yet to hold a weapon’s examination.

According to the communications director, the forensic examination will soon figure out the cause of Pavlov’s death.

However, a ballistic examination might take a long time.

Pavlov had been found dead in his house.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources