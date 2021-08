The Constitutional Court considers impossible the participation of Oleksandr Tupytskyi in online meetings of the court despite the fact that the Supreme Court had declared a decree abolishing his appointment as a Constitutional Court judge unlawful.

The Constitutional Court said in response to the respective request from Ukrainian News Agency.

At the same time, the Constitutional Court still considers that Tupytskyi is still a judge of the Constitutional Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Tupytskyi said that the Constitutional Court resumed its work and that he intended to take part in its online meetings.

