At the end of the first half of 2021, China retained the status of Ukraine's largest trading partner. Bilateral trade reached $8.85 billion, which is 14.6% of the total volume of Ukrainian foreign trade. Such data was released by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, referred to by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Ukrainian State Statistics Service reported that in January-June of this year, the export of Ukrainian goods to China increased by 43% against the same period last year and amounted to $4.28 billion. At the same time, Ukraine increased imports from China by 25%, to $4.57 billion.

The positive dynamics of the Ukrainian-Chinese trade turnover recorded in the first half of 2021 corresponds to the general trends of Ukraine's foreign trade for this period. So, in January-June, Ukrainian exports grew by 30.7% and reached $29.92 billion, while imports increased by 28% to $31.25 billion.

According to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, in 2020 China became the country's largest trading partner. Bilateral trade amounted to $15.4 billion, an increase of 21% over the previous year.

