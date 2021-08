China's textile industry posted robust growth in the first six months, with both revenue and profits logging double-digit growth, official data showed, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The profits of textile firms with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about $3.1 million) reached 107.9 billion yuan in the first half, surging 41.1% year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The operating revenue of these firms totaled 2.34 trillion yuan, jumping 20.3% from the same period a year ago.

MIIT data also showed China's garment exports amounted to $71.5 billion during the period, an increase of 40.3% year on year.

