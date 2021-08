The total number of China-Europe freight train trips hit 1,352 in July, up 8% year on year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

This was the fifteenth straight month that trips made by China-Europe freight trains had exceeded 1,000, according to the company.

In July alone, the freight trains transported 131,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers of goods, up 15% from the same period of last year.

The cargo trains have played a positive role in helping the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said, adding that some 215,000 pieces of anti-pandemic supplies, weighing 1,257 tonnes, were shipped by the trains to European countries last month.

