The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has allowed the Dragon Capital investment company to acquire a business for the production and sale of mineral waters under the Truskavetska trademark.

The AMCU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 12, the AMCU granted permission to Dragon Capital Investments Limited for the indirect acquisition of control over a number of companies for the production and sale of natural mineral waters under the Truskavetska TM," the statement reads.

It is noted that the seller within the planned concentration is IDS - a Ukrainian group of companies, part of an international group, one of the largest players in the market of mineral and drinking waters.

The AMCU notes that the declared concentration can improve the competitive position in the mineral water markets, since the share of IDS will decrease, and a new participant will enter the market.

“Taking this into account, the AMCU made a decision that the declared concentration would not lead to monopolization or significant restriction of competition in the commodity markets. Therefore, a corresponding permit was granted,” the committee emphasized.

Besides, the IDS portfolio still includes the business of production and sale of natural mineral and drinking water under the brands Morshynska, Myrhorodska, Borjomi, Aqua life and Hemp water.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dragon Capital previously acquired 100% of the corporate rights of the Ukrainska Pravda publication.

Dragon Capital operates in the private equity and financial services industry, providing a range of investment banking and brokerage services to corporate and private clients.

Tomas Fiala is the CEO of the company.

