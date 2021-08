The police detained the head of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine (SFGCU), Andrii Vlasenko, while trying to escape from Ukraine.

The Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The National Police detained the head of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine while attempting to escape from Ukraine. The official was detained by operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations at the Zhuliany airport in the morning of August 13. Thus, he tried to avoid responsibility. Besides, his accomplices was detained with him," the statement reads.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police have already served the head of the corporation and the owner of several companies with the suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of official position) of the Criminal Code.

Now investigative actions are being carried out with them.

A petition is being prepared to the court for the selection of a preventive measure for the suspects.

The statement does not indicate the name of the detainee, but sources of Ukrainian News Agency in the police confirmed that it was Vlasenko.

The press service of the corporation informs that all subdivisions of SFGCU are operating normally.

"The SFGCU JSC fulfills all obligations under concluded contracts and to counterparties. The duties of the chairperson of the board are performed by deputy chairperson of the board M.I. Volosianko. The management of the company is most interested in the objectivity of the investigation and in every possible way contributes to the work of law enforcement officers," the statement reads.

The company's statement also confirms that the head of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine has been detained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10 and 11, the police conducted searches at the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine due to alleged abuses by the corporation's officials.

The police revealed the abuses of the officials of the State Food and Grain Corporation of Ukraine, which caused the state-owned company USD 57 million in damage.

