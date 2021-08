For First Time In Ukraine’s History, Court Confiscates UAH 1.2 Million From MP Kyva, Illegally Obtained From P

For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the High Anti-Corruption Court, in a civil confiscation order, took from Illia Kyva, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, UAH 1.2 million, illegally obtained from the lease of a pulp pit (a pit that is used for waste in the production of sugar from beets).

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this in the court.

This decision was made by the High Anti-Corruption Court on Friday.

Thus, the court satisfied the civil claim of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office filed a claim with the High Anti-Corruption Court to declare unjustified assets in the amount of more than UAH 1.2 million belonging to a Member of Parliament of Ukraine, and to recover them in accordance with Ukrainian legislation as state revenue.

So, when exercising the powers defined by Part 5 of Article 290 of the Commercial Procedural Code of Ukraine and Part 3 of Article 23 of the Law "On the Prosecutor's Office", the prosecutors of the SACPO with the assistance of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) revealed the fact of receiving an unjustified asset by the Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the ninth convocation.

It was established that the MP, despite the fact that he is not the owner of the property (pulp pit) and does not have the authority to own, use and dispose of it, transferred the above property for rent to a business entity with signs of fictitiousness.

