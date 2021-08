Citizens keep social distance while waiting for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Sihan.

"Speed and efficiency need to be improved to ensure the effective containment of the COVID-19 Delta variant", – a health official said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

"As the Delta variant is characterized by its fast-spreading and highly infectious nature, community-level measures must be put in place before it spreads", – said National Health Commission official Gao Guangming at a press conference.

"Speed should be observed in decision-making, primary-level early warnings, emergency response efforts, centralized isolation, and information sharing", – Gao said.

"Tailored measures should be applied to regions with different risk levels to minimize the affected area as soon as possible", – he said.

