In the first seven months of 2021, Ukraine imported goods to counteract the coronavirus for USD 650,000.

The State Customs Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the first seven months of 2021, goods were imported to Ukraine to combat COVID-19 with a total value of USD 650,000 and weighing more than 10,000 tons," it says.

It is noted that operations on the import of such goods into the customs territory of Ukraine and operations on their delivery to the customs territory of Ukraine are exempt from value added tax.

The list of such goods is approved by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers and concerns, in particular: medicines, immunobiological preparations and food products for special medical purposes; disinfectants, antiseptics and disinfection equipment; medical devices, medical equipment and other goods required for the implementation of measures aimed at preventing the occurrence and spread, containment and elimination of outbreaks of COVID-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June 2021, UAH 26.3 billion of budget funds was spent on the fight against COVID-19.

On August 12, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,263 over August 11 to 2,263,864, and the number of deaths increased by 44 over August 11 to 53,217; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 83.3%.

According to the report, as of the morning of August 13, a total of 2,263,864 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 53,217 fatal cases; 2,195,798 had recovered.

On August 12, a total of 1,263 new disease cases were recorded, 44 people died, and 1,007 people recovered.

Therefore, as of August 12, the number of newly infected people was higher than that of those who recovered (1,263 vs 1,007).

At the same time, on August 12, a total of 613 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, up 4.3% over August 11.

