The Foreign Affairs Ministry has recommended that the Ukrainians abstain from trips to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan over threats to security there.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the escalation of the armed conflict in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly recommends that the citizens of Ukraine refrain from any travel to Afghanistan until the security situation stabilizes, and those who are still in this country should immediately leave its territory," in him.

It is also noted that in the event of a threat to life or health, the occurrence of other circumstances that require an immediate consular response, one should immediately contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Tajikistan, whose zone of responsibility includes Afghanistan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, the Foreign Ministry recommended that Ukrainians refrain from visiting certain regions of Greece and North Macedonia engulfed in wild fires.

