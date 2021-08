Ex-Minister Rudkovskyi Returns To Ukraine After Information About His Staying In Monaco

Former minister Mykola Rudkovskyi returned to Ukraine after mass media had spread the information about his staying in Monaco despite having a permit to leave Ukraine only for Vienna (Austria) for medical treatment.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added a photo from a park against the background of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is checking information about visiting Monaco by Rudkovskyi.

According to the media, the PGO permitted Rudkovskyi to undergo medical observation in Vienna from August 4.

On August 11, there appeared information about his staying in Monaco.

Rudkovskyi is suspected of kidnapping former head of the Naftogazvydobuvannya private joint-stock company Oleh Seminskyi, who is currently a member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party.

On July 7, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv altered the measure of restraint from arrest to night house arrest.

