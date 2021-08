Paramilitary police officers evacuate residents stranded by floodwaters with a boat following heavy rainfall in Hedian town of Suizhou, Hubei province, China. Photo by Xinhua.

At least 21 people were killed and four others remained missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said

"The Liulin Township in Suixian County saw the total precipitation reaching 503 mm in half a day, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters", – officials said.

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway.

China's National Meteorological Centre issued a yellow alert, warning heavy rainstorms in some central and eastern parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

Heavy rains are expected in parts of Hubei, Anhui, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang, with up to 200 mm of rainfall in certain areas.

Parts of the five provinces are likely to encounter over 80 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor activities in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

