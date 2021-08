The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Digital Transformation initiates mandatory registration of mobile users with a passport.

This is stated in the bill developed by the committee working group to combat gray imports, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document stipulates that the end user is obliged to identify himself with the provider of electronic communication services in the manner prescribed by the rules for the provision and receipt of electronic communication services.

According to the bill, mandatory identification will be introduced by concluding an appropriate agreement.

"Despite the fact that most of the subscriber numbers today are already tied to specific individuals through banking services, registration with electronic communications service providers is only a formality, which will create conditions for the application of reliable protection of subscribers from fraudulent schemes," the explanatory note reads.

The bill proposes to provide a transitional period until January 1, 2025, during which mobile users, on the basis of an agreement concluded before the entry into force of this law, without identification with an electronic communication service provider, will be able to identify themselves.

Otherwise, users will no longer be provided with the services of a mobile operator.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that it plans to launch a system for monitoring the quality of mobile communications.

The Cabinet of Ministers postponed the tender for the introduction of 5G mobile communications in Ukraine to February 2022.

