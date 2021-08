The Ministry of Health recommends that the interval between two doses of CoronaVac vaccine be reduced to a minimum period of 14 days.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the rapid spread of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta coronavirus strain, the gradual increase in the incidence in Ukraine and the need to provide protection to as many Ukrainians as possible as soon as possible, the Ministry of Health recommends reducing the interval between the first and second dose of CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac Biotech to the minimum period specified in the official instructions - 14 days," the statement reads.

According to the statement, to make this decision, experts from the Ministry of Health analyzed the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and recent studies of the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine at various intervals between doses.

"According to various studies, summarized by a strategic advisory group of experts advising WHO, after vaccination with two doses at an interval of 14 days, the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine against the development of symptomatic disease ranged from 51% to 84%, the effectiveness against hospitalization reached 100%," the statement reads.

It is noted that the latest Phase 3 study in Turkey with a 14-day interval between doses of CoronaVac, published in July 2021, found a seroconversion rate, that is, antibody production, of 89.7%.

"The Ministry of Health recommends physicians who vaccinate the population invite patients to receive a second dose of CoronaVac vaccine 14 days after the first. Besides, the patients themselves can also ask for a second vaccination at this interval," the statement reads.

CoronaVac is an inactivated vaccine that contains an inactive, neutralized virus.

The body reacts to it and develops immunity.

As of August 12, more than 1.22 million Ukrainians were vaccinated with the CoronaVac/Sinovac Biotech vaccine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health recommends shortening the period between the first and second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In July, the national plan for vaccination against coronavirus fulfilled by 54.2%

Ukraine plans to reach 6 million coronavirus vaccinations in August, 8.231 million in September and 8.5 million in October-December.

In total, it is planned to carry out 47.878 million vaccinations against coronavirus in 2021.

On February 24, Ukraine started vaccination against coronavirus with the AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine, on April 13 - vaccination with CoronaVac, on April 18 - with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in the second half of July - with the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources