2nd In 2021 Successful Launch Of American-Ukrainian Antares Rocket To Deliver Cargo To ISS Takes Place - Urusk

The second, in 2021, successful launch of the American-Ukrainian Antares launch vehicle took place to deliver cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyi wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at 1:01 Kyiv time, the second launch of the Antares medium-class launch vehicle took place from the Space Flight Center on Wallops Island (Virginia, USA) in 2021. The rocket launched the Cygnus automatic cargo transport vehicle into orbit, on board which 3,724 kg of NASA payload for the International Space Station (ISS). As you know, the first stage of the launch vehicle was made in Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Uruskyi, it was developed by the Yuzhnoye design bureau and manufactured by the Makarov Yuzhny Machine-Building Plant (Yuzhmash) state enterprise in cooperation with the Ukrainian enterprises Khartron-Arkos (Kharkiv), Kyivprylad (Kyiv) and others by the order of the Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Since 2013, the Antares launch vehicle has been launched 15 times, 14 of them successfully.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, the American-Ukrainian Antares rocket was successfully launched to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.

