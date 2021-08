Ten Members of the Verkhovna Rada from different factions, including the Head of Parliament Dmytro Razumkov, have suggested that the Parliament oblige to dub in Ukrainian films offered by a video-on-demand service provider using the Internet.

This is stated in bill No. 5772 dated July 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the initiators of the bill are First Deputy Chairman of the Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Deputy Chairman of the Rada Olena Kondratiuk.

This rule applies to films released on services after July 16, 2021.

The Internet service must ensure the availability of audio tracks in Ukrainian in the amount of at least 75% of the total number of films released after July 16, 2021.

The document concerns all Internet resources, access to which is possible from the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, 2021, norms concerning culture and entertainment, tourism, book publishing and bookstores, film production, screening of films in cinemas and on television, etc. came into force (Parts 2-6, 8 of Article 23, Article 26 of the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language").

