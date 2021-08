Cabinet Reduces Cost Of Electricity For Population By 14.3% To UAH 1.44 Per kWh For First 250 kWh Per Month Fr

The Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the cost of electricity for the population by 14.3% to UAH 1.44 per kWh for the first 250 kWh per month from October 1.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the electricity tariff for households consuming less than 250 kWh will be reduced to UAH 1.44 per kWh (from the current UAH 1.68 per kWh)," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that for those who consume more than 250 kWh of electricity per month, the tariff will remain at UAH 1.68 per kWh.

"The possibility of reducing tariffs is achieved through the introduction of a new PSO model. I would like to note that such a model is being introduced in Ukraine for the first time and it provides for the strengthening of the role of state energy generating companies, in particular Ukrhydroenergo and Energoatom, which become participants in the implementation of this model," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said this during the meeting,.

This tariff will be effective from October 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the regulation on the imposition of public service obligations (PSO) in the electricity market and left the electricity tariff for the population unchanged (UAH 1.68 per kWh) until August 31.

Also, the Ministry of Energy is considering the possibility of gradual opening of the electricity market for the population within the framework of a new model of provision on the imposition of public service obligations in five years.

