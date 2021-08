The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the quarantine until October 1.

This is stated on the website of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on August 11, 2021, a decision was made to extend the adaptive quarantine, as well as to extend the emergency regime until October 1, 2021," the statement reads.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the epidemic situation is fully controlled, the Ministry of Health is preparing hospitals, and the number of beds with oxygen is almost 100%.

Besides, 15,000 oxygen concentrators were purchased, which will allow treating Ukrainians on an outpatient basis.

The Prime Minister also noted that over the past week, almost 1 million vaccinations against coronavirus were made in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, Kyiv announced preparations for the third wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

